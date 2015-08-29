Cousins looks good in Redskins' win

BALTIMORE -- Kirk Cousins filled in capably for injured quarterback Robert Griffin III, throwing for 190 yards and a fluke touchdown as the Washington Redskins beat the Baltimore Ravens 31-13 Saturday night.
With Griffin sidelined by a concussion, Cousins went 20 for 27 for 190 yards with an interception to help the Redskins take a 14-13 halftime lead. His second TD pass of the preseason came on a deflection plucked out of the air and carried into the end zone by Jamison Crowder.
Colt McCoy started the third quarter for Washington (3-0) and produced touchdowns on his first two drives, although both scores came against Ravens reserves and the last march covered only 20 yards following an interception.
Griffin's availability for the Sept. 13 opener against Miami is uncertain.
Baltimore (1-2) lost its second straight.
Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press