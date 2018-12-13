Around the NFL

Cousins: I take ownership of Vikings' offensive woes

Published: Dec 13, 2018 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kirk Cousins' struggles helped lead to his offensive coordinator getting canned.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback acknowledged his role in the Vikings' struggles.

"Myself, I'd be the first one to say, if I had played at a higher level, we're probably not talking about the things we're talking about," Cousins said Wednesday, via the Pioneer Press. "So I take ownership as well."

Cousins noted playing at Chicago, New England and Seattle -- Minnesota's last three losses -- exacerbated the offense's problems.

After starting with a top-10 offense, the Vikings have fallen to 20th in scoring and 17th in total yards.

Cousins first 7 games: 308.9 passing YPG; 7.2 yards per attempt; 14-3 TD-INT ratio, 101.8 passer rating
Cousins last 6 games: 256 passing YPG; 6.9 yards per attempt; 10-6 TD-INT ratio, 93.9 passer rating

The Vikings quarterback knows that with three games left the offense isn't going to be altered drastically moving from John DeFilippo to Kevin Stefanski. What must change is his own performance.

"We're not going to just reinvent our offensive scheme," he said. "But what needs to change as far as execution is we've got to score points, and you do that and you put yourself in a position, especially with the way our defense has played."

Cousins is only part of the Vikings' offensive problem of late, with his tendency to bail backward at the first sign of pressure a maddening trait. The Vikings' offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Per Next Gen Stats, Cousins has been pressured on 193 dropbacks, 20 more pressures than any other QB. In those situations, his completion percentage drops to 62.1 with a 5-6 TD-INT ratio and 76.8 passer rating.

Starting Sunday against a Miami defense that has the second-lowest pressure rate in the NFL (23.1 percent), Cousins must prove he can make a run down the stretch.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is set to be activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW