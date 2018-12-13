Cousins: I take ownership of Vikings' offensive woes

Cousins is only part of the Vikings' offensive problem of late, with his tendency to bail backward at the first sign of pressure a maddening trait. The Vikings' offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. Per Next Gen Stats, Cousins has been pressured on 193 dropbacks, 20 more pressures than any other QB. In those situations, his completion percentage drops to 62.1 with a 5-6 TD-INT ratio and 76.8 passer rating.