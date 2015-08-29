Around the NFL

Cousins has 'legitimate shot' at unseating Griffin

Published: Aug 29, 2015 at 07:25 AM

With Robert Griffin III sitting out the remainder of the preseason with a concussion, Kirk Cousins will start for the Redskins against the Ravens on Saturday night, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the team's thinking.

Cousins goes into tonight's game with a legitimate shot at unseating Griffin as the team's starter, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, according to two sources apprised of the decision-making process. However, no final call has been made on who will start the season opener in Miami.

Breer added that while Griffin's absence tonight is indeed health-related, that the door is open for a switch at the position is not solely related to Griffin's health. In fact, Cousins' performance in camp and preseason has merited a deeper look at the position going forward.

The organization has empowered head coach Jay Gruden to make the decision between Cousins and Griffin, whom the Redskins yielded three first-round picks and a second-round pick to acquire in 2012.

After the Redskins' quick about-face on Friday concerning Griffin's availability, Cousins will have a great opportunity to impress against Baltimore's bona fide first-team defense, the first top tier unit he's seen since starting against the Cardinals in Week 6 last season.

We wouldn't go as far to say this is a make-or-break for Cousins, as the quarterback situation in the nation's capital remains volatile. However, if the perpetual backup wants to snatch the starting job from Griffin or improve his standing on the trading block, now is the time.

