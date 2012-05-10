Courtney Upshaw, Baltimore Ravens agree to contract

Linebacker Courtney Upshaw agreed to a four-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
The total contract value is $5,296,698, with $3,587,000 guaranteed.
Upshaw is the Raven's second-round draft pick (the No. 35 pick overall). He was the first player the team selected in this year's draft.
Upshaw, who played linebacker for four years at Alabama, will likely fill in for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Terrell Suggs, who underwent surgery after partially tearing his Achilles' tendon this offseason.