Courtland Sutton among young receivers set to break out in 2019

Fuller was well on his way to breaking out a year ago before a knee injury ended his season, and despite playing in just seven games in 2018, he ranked second on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (503). For Fuller, it's about availability, which has been his downfall since he entered the league in 2017 (he has yet to play a full regular-season slate). He has the speed and big-play ability to be a consistent deep threat and already has the necessary chemistry with his quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Fuller has 11 receiving touchdowns in 11 career games with Watson, while having just two receiving TDs in 20 games without him. If this pair can stay healthy, look for Fuller to wreak havoc on his opponents, especially against single coverage playing opposite DeAndre Hopkins.