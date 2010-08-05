Court to hear civil suit against Chargers LB Phillips in October

Published: Aug 05, 2010 at 07:13 AM

Chargers linebacker Shaun Phillips is facing an October civil trial as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a security guard, who alleges the player punched him and spit in his face at a bar, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

The trial had been scheduled for later this month, but Phillips' legal team requested it be delayed until the NFL season ends in February -- a move that an attorney for the security guard opposed. A San Diego Superior Court judge responded by scheduling the trial for Oct. 4-5, which falls one day after the Chargers play host to the Arizona Cardinals and a few days before they travel to Oakland to play the Raiders.

Phillips was cited for misdemeanor battery after the alleged incident in April 2009, but the San Diego city attorney's office declined to file a charge due to a lack of evidence. The accuser then filed his suit in July 2009.

