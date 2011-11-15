County approves land buy for Vikings stadium

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Officials outside the Twin Cities have approved a land purchase, one of the steps needed for a new Minnesota Vikings stadium.
The Ramsey County Board approved purchasing 430 acres in suburban Arden Hills, north of St. Paul. The county will buy the former Army ammunition plant site for $28.5 million, contingent on the state finding the money to pay for the land.
The Vikings want to build a $1.1 billion stadium at the site. The team is asking for a partial subsidy from the state.
