Country star Urban to play at Cowboys' Thanksgiving game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Country singer Keith Urban will be the star of the halftime show during the Thanksgiving game between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.
Urban's performance will be part of the Salvation Army's Kettle Kickoff, the start of the organization's annual red-kettle fundraising campaign. This is the 14th year the charity has used this high-profile platform to launch its holiday season.
The kettle campaign has raised more than $1.3 billion since the partnership with the Cowboys began in 1997, including a record $139 million last year.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press