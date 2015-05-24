Could Tyrod Taylor start at QB for Buffalo Bills?

The Bills are going to keep saying this until someone listens: All of their quarterbacks have a chance to win the starting job.
That means Tyrod Taylor, the veteran backup who left Baltimore after four seasons, is on an equal plane with EJ Manuel and Matt Cassel.
"The way they're structuring practices everyone is getting a run with the ones," Whaley said. "So it's a fair shake. In this system that we're trying to figure out who is going to be the number one it's all about competition. That's why everybody involved is excited about it."
Here's a question to ponder on this Memorial Day weekend: Would it honestly be a surprise if Taylor beat out Cassel and Manuel?
He was hand-recruited here by new head coach Rex Ryan, who was obviously not thrilled with the current options at quarterback. He admires the Ravens' talent evaluation team greatly, and has always wanted a true dual-threat quarterback to run his ground-first offense.
Taylor could also be a good quarterback who just happened to be sitting behind a better one in Joe Flacco. In his only extended action back in 2012, he appeared in seven games and completed nearly 60 percent of his passes.
We're not saying Taylor is a Tom Brady hiding in the shadows. We're not even saying he's an undiscovered Matt Moore. But why not take the time to figure it out?
