Could Grossman be a viable fantasy starter in Week 1?

A big workload for Peyton Hillis?: The Browns signed Brandon Jackson to serve as their change-of-pace and third-down back, but he's been lost for the season with a case of turf toe. The leaves Hillis and Montario Hardesty, who is coming off missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury. As a result, Hillis is now in line to see a lot of touches -- despite the desire of coach Pat Shurmur to lighten the load. That's good in some respects, as Hillis will be the bell cow, but it also makes him more vulnerable to breaking down late in the season.