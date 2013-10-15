Could fruit flies help determine extent of player's concussion?

Published: Oct 15, 2013 at 10:56 AM

The Los Angeles Times reported on a study that shows work with fruit flies may provide answers to concussions sustained by football players.

Geneticist Barry Ganetzky at the University of Wisconsin-Madison medical school said it starts with swatting a few fruit flies and looking at their unique brain matter.

They then started whacking flies, opening a world of information about brain tissue and genetics. Their goal is to find actual markers that show the extent of the concussion rather than asking questions or checking balance.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

