 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Could EJ Manuel keep Bills' QB job with a big day?

Published: Oct 18, 2015 at 01:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

EJ Manuel will get the start for the Buffalo Bills Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals with Tyrod Taylor nursing an MCL injury. Could Manuel keep the gig if he plays well?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's GameDay First that the Bills could reopen the quarterback competition, depending on how Manuel plays. Taylor has been ruled out for the game.

"With a solid performance today EJ Manuel really does have a chance to create a quarterback battle for next week and going forward throughout the season," Rapoport said.

The 25-year-old Manuel started four games last season after getting the nod in 10 as a rookie. Despite some flashes this preseason, Manuel wasn't able to beat out Taylor during training camp. Manuel's career 58.6 completion percentage and 6.4 yards per pass average highlight a dink-and-dunk passer who struggled to stretch the field and get through his progressions in his first two seasons.

However, the former first-round pick has "several key supporters inside the organization," according to Rapoport. One of those supporters is likely general manager Doug Whaley, who drafted the former Florida State product.

One way Manuel could impress coaches is leaning heavily on receiver Sammy Watkins on Sunday. The wideout has struggled in limited snaps with Taylor under center, catching just seven passes for 99 yards and one score on the season. His frustration boiled over this week.

Manuel's superior size should allow him more opportunities to target Watkins over the middle, where the receiver does a lot of his damage. Feed the beast and perhaps Manuel could convince the staff he's worth considering for the long-term.

Barring an out-of-this world performance from Manuel, it would be a surprise if Taylor were bumped from the starting gig when healthy. At times this season Taylor's legs were the only reason the Bills moved the ball. While Taylor is prone to up-and-down play, nothing we've seen from Manuel that suggests he's an upgrade in consistency.

He'll have a chance to prove us wrong Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs releasing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who hauled in Super Bowl LVIII touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.
news

QB Caleb Williams would 'be excited' if Bears draft him, set to meet with eight teams at combine

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, viewed as a likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, said he'd be thrilled to be selected by the Chicago Bears, doing his best to clear up rumblings to the contrary. 
news

Stephen Jones won't share details on Dak Prescott negotiations: Our whole thing is 'him being a Cowboy'

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones won't share the details, but he's hoping to extend Dak Prescott at some point to keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on parting with DC Vic Fangio: 'I'd be lying if I said I was expecting that'

When the Dolphins hired Vic Fangio ahead of last season, the belief was that the longtime coach would deliver a defense on par with Miami's high-octane offense. One year later, Fangio and the Fins agreed to a separation neither party initially saw coming.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters on process of determining QB future: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is being tasked with solidifying the quarterback spot in Washington. Finding the right person for the job, it turns out, is no snap of the fingers. "We still have a lot of work to do," Peters said Tuesday.
news

Zac Taylor on applying franchise tag to WR Tee Higgins: 'We want to make sure we don't lose him'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine that they franchise tagged wide receiver Tee Higgins with plenty of time before the deadline because Cincinnati simply wanted to ensure it would keep a key player in-house.
news

Robbie Gould becomes Illinois high school football coach 

Robbie Gould, who recently retired from the NFL after 18 years split between the Bears, Giants and 49ers, has now become head football coach at Rolling Meadows High (Illinois), the school officially announced on Tuesday.
news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is "making really good progress," but was hardly definitive about anything regarding the return of Nick Chubb. 
news

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

The Minnesota Vikings' goal this offseason is to keep the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson tandem in town for the long-term.
news

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Speaking from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said that he was not entertaining any trade offers for Davante Adams, emphatically saying "He's a Raider."
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.