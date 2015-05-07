Could Dez Bryant return punts for Cowboys in 2015?

When Dwayne Harris got poached by the New York Giants for a head-scratching contract, it left a gaping hole in the Dallas Cowboys' return game.
Discussing the topic during a conference call with season-ticket holders on Wednesday, executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested that star wideout Dez Bryant could return to the punt team in some form.
"We may have to do it by committee," Jones said about replacing Harris, via the Dallas Morning News. "We think Cole Beasley is what we call a safe catcher of punts. He can do that, he's done it for us. He'll probably be first in line.
"Then we have a guy in Dez Bryant who had quite a career returning punts at Oklahoma State. When we need a big play, with him maturing as a player, it wouldn't be out of the question to see him in some key situations when we need him back there."
Bryant hasn't returned punts since 2012, when he took 12 for 66 yards. Bryant had two TD returns on punts during his rookie season. Most teams would stutter to put a star playmaker in harms way, so we'd be shocked to see him in that role unless the game or season were on the line.
Jones added that running backs Lance Dunbar and Darren McFadden might be in line to return kickoffs.
Clearly the Cowboys are prepared to dedicate to some of their starting position players to special teams in 2015.
- Sixteen AFC teams. Four Heroes. Three minutes per team. The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the AFC. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.*