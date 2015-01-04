Could Cowboys lose top assistants Linehan, Marinelli?

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett isn't going anywhere, but his top two lieutenants could on the move in the near future.
Speaking on NFL Network's NFL GameDay First, Ian Rapoport said Sunday the Cowboys face the very real prospect of losing both offensive play-caller Scott Linehan and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Linehan signed a one-year before the season, according to two sources, and there has been no renegotiation talk yet. If talks don't go well, Linehan would be one of the top coordinating candidates on the market -- and could get some pub for head coaching jobs, despite his dismal stint in St. Louis from 2006 to 2008. Rapoport added on NFL GameDay Morning that the Raiders have requested to speak with Linehan for their head-coach opening.
Leverage sits with Linehan, who was handed play-calling duties as passing game coordinator, despite the team keeping OC Bill Callahan. Linehan has helped Tony Romo to the best statistical year of his career, and shown an ability to stick with the running game -- something he was criticized for not doing the past few years in Detroit.
Marinelli, on the other hand, signed a two-year deal when he joined the team and hasn't re-upped yet, Rapoport reported, per two sources. There have been no talks of an extension.
Rapoport added that if Marinelli isn't extended, keep an eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where his ties to Lovie Smith remain strong.
