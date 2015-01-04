Could Cowboys lose top assistants Linehan, Marinelli?

Linehan signed a one-year before the season, according to two sources, and there has been no renegotiation talk yet. If talks don't go well, Linehan would be one of the top coordinating candidates on the market -- and could get some pub for head coaching jobs, despite his dismal stint in St. Louis from 2006 to 2008. Rapoport added on NFL GameDay Morning that the Raiders have requested to speak with Linehan for their head-coach opening.