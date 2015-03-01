Around the NFL

Could Bucs' VJax decision reset wide receiver market?

Published: Mar 01, 2015 at 09:20 AM

We learned earlier that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to retainVincent Jackson in 2015 without restructuring his contract.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reached out to a source familiar with the Bucs' thinking as well as an executive with another team to discuss Tampa Bay's move on Sunday. Rapoport was told the decision could result in a market reset for wide receivers currently in contract limbo.

The Bucs concluded that Jackson's 2015 base salary of $9.7 million is in line with his value, given the current market. Recent deals signed by Ricky Jean Francois (three years/$9 million, $4M guaranteed to the Redskins) and Josh McCown (three years/$14 million, $6.25M guaranteed to the Browns) have made it clear players are going to get paid this offseason.

Those deals, and the Bucs' decision on Jackson, may force teams to take another look at their own players. The sources told Rapoport that a trickle-down effect could result for receivers like Mike Wallace, Percy Harvin and Dwayne Bowe.

Wallace is a particularly interesting case. He reportedly told the Dolphins he will not restructure the final three years and $32.9 million remaining on his five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2013. Wallace is due $9.85 million this season, almost the same amount Jackson will earn from the Bucs this season. It's easy to imagine Wallace's representation pointing out that Wallace was a far more productive player last season. Wallace had 10 touchdowns to Jackson's two last season.

If the Bucs are fine with Jackson making $9.7 million, should the Jets be that reluctant that Harvin is due $10.5 million? How about the Chiefs, who are scheduled to pay Bowe $10.75 million?

Jackson's deal might not change how those teams approach their players, but it certainly adds an interesting wrinkle to negotiations.

