Could Bucs' VJax decision reset wide receiver market?

Wallace is a particularly interesting case. He reportedly told the Dolphins he will not restructure the final three years and $32.9 million remaining on his five-year, $60 million contract signed in 2013. Wallace is due $9.85 million this season, almost the same amount Jackson will earn from the Bucs this season. It's easy to imagine Wallace's representation pointing out that Wallace was a far more productive player last season. Wallace had 10 touchdowns to Jackson's two last season.