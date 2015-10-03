Around the NFL

Coughlin: Victor Cruz 'very emotional' after setback

Published: Oct 03, 2015
Victor Cruz returned to the practice field for the first time in more than a month this week, but immediately suffered a setback with his injured calf and will miss another game.

Speaking at a charity event Friday night, New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Cruz was "very emotional" about the latest setback.

"I feel very badly for Victor. He tries and tries and tries. We probably got a little too excited one day this week. I told everybody, let's wait and watch and see him practice," Coughlin told the New York Daily News. "But I spoke to him today. He said it was very emotional. And I said I understand that, but don't get down, because part of the healing process, of course, is being up and having a good attitude about it.

"And he's always had a great attitude, and he'll battle right to the very end. And that's why we really believe that he will play this year."

Cruz tried to participate in individual drills on Wednesday but was immediately pulled after feeling his calf injury again. It was the first time the receiver has seen any practice action since Aug. 17.

Cruz is dealing with the aftereffects of a patellar tendon tear he suffered Oct. 12, 2014. The brutal injury is one of the most difficult for athletes to return to form after. The calf injury is the latest hurdle in Cruz's attempt to get back on the field.

"I know how hard he worked to get back healthy with the knee," Manning said in his first comments since Cruz was ruled out of Sunday's contest. "It's not fun watching the team go out and practice and prepare and kind of being around and not knowing your role. And so I think he's handled it as well as he can. It's not an easy situation. I know he's frustrated."

The Giants continue to be optimistic about Cruz playing again this season, but the longer he's out and the more setbacks he suffers at some point Big Blue might need to shut down the receiver for the year and hope he can return fully healthy in 2016.

