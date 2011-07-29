Coughlin: Umenyiora should work things out, not hold out

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Osi Umenyiora failed to report for the first two days of New York Giants training camp, and the team placed him on the reserve-did not report list.
Will Burress be back?
Giants coach Tom Coughlin had a face-to-face meeting with former WR Plaxico Burress, who's hoping to revive his NFL career after spending nearly two years in prison. More ...
Umenyiora, who said during the recent NFL lockout that Giants general manager Jerry Reese failed to live up to a promise to renegotiate the lineman's contract, can be fined $30,000 per day for the holdout.
"I am not taking any question about Osi," Reese said Friday. "He is not here. He knows training camp is open today, He is not here."
Umenyiora missed his physical, a team meeting and a conditioning session on Friday. He spent Saturday meeting with his representatives to consider his option, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. The sources added that Umenyiora wants a new contract or a trade.
Umenyiora didn't return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
"What I would like to see happen is obviously Osi come in, sit down and talk to Jerry, and then decide he wants to be a Giant and make a difference on our team," Coughlin said. "Osi is an excellent player, he's part of our team, he's under contract, he gives us an outstanding chance to win. The more outstanding players we can have, the better."
On the opening day of camp, Reese said that first-rounder Prince Amukamara is the only unsigned draft pick. Reese added that only a couple of language issues stood in the way of having the cornerback from Nebraska signed and that he doesn't envision a long holdout.
Signed were defensive tackle Marvin Austin from North Carolina (second round), wide receiver Jerrel Jernigan from Troy (third), offensive lineman James Brewer from Indiana (fourth), linebacker Greg Jones from Michigan State (fifth), safety Tyler Sash from Iowa (sixth), linebacker Jacquian Williams from South Florida (sixth) and running back Da'rel Scott from Maryland (seventh).
While running back Brandon Jacobs agreed to renegotiate his contract, Reese said veteran defensive tackle Rocky Bernard refused to do that and officially was released.
The Giants also have brought in former Jets punter Steve Weatherford to camp to challenge Matt Dodge, a second-year pro. Dodge fell into disfavor after failing to punt out of bounds during a December game against the Philadelphia Eagles, setting up DeSean Jackson's game-winning punt return on the final play of a 38-31 loss that all but cost the Giants the NFC East title.
Wide receiver Ramses Barden, who was sidelined with a broken ankle last season, will start training camp on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list.
Under rules of the new agreement, seven players will not be able to practice until Aug. 4 because they have new contracts: Weatherford, Jacobs, guard Kevin Boothe, defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka, tight end/fullback Bear Pascoe and offensive lineman Jamon Meredith.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press