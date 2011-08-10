Coughlin says WR Smith's recovery will be 'a long haul'

Free agent wide receiver Steve Smith is in the recovery process from offseason microfracture knee surgery, but it doesn't sound as though he's anywhere close to taking the field.
Smith made a visit to the Giants on Monday and Tuesday, but coach Tom Coughlin offered up a discouraging report on the receiver's recovery.
"He seemed to be really upbeat and guys were excited to see him," Coughlin said, according to the New York Daily News. "It's going to be a long haul. Hopefully we can cut through some of that and see where it goes."
A source familiar with the situation told the Daily News that it's unlikely Smith will be ready for the start of the regular season. Smith was evaluated by Giants doctors, and it's been thought the team would like to retain his services.
Smith, the single-season franchise franchise leader with 107 receptions in 2009, struggled through injuries to finish with 48 receptions for 529 yards and three touchdowns last season.