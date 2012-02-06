Coughlin plans to be back with Giants in 2012

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 02:55 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Tom Coughlin is planning to go for a third Super Bowl win with the New York Giants next season.

Speaking early Monday morning at a news conference, the 65-year-old coach says he has every intention of returning to coach the team, although management will have a say in that.

The Giants beat the New England Patriots 21-17 in Sunday night's title game, and Coughlin says he is looking forward to Tuesday's parade down the Canyon of Heroes in New York City.

Eli Manning also was on hand at the news conference to receive his second Super Bowl MVP award.

Manning enjoyed the evening with family and friends, and he says his brother, Peyton, congratulated him on his performance and the title.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy Football: Stats to know about NFL draft QBs, RBs

In the aftermath of a reduced college season, it is more important than ever for fantasy players to know about the most-hyped members of the 2021 draft class. Michael F. Florio has all the stats you need to know about incoming rookie QBs and RBs.
news

Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield among interesting fifth-year option decisions; Travis Etienne team fits

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the interesting fifth-year option decisions around Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and more. Plus, five ideal team fits for explosive RB prospect Travis Etienne.
news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

2021 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW