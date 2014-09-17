Coughlin: Odell Beckham not expected to play Sunday

With two-thirds of the league throwing for more passing yardage per game than the New York Giants, it would help to have their wide receiver of tomorrow on the field today.
That won't happen this week, though, with rookie Odell Beckham still sidelined with the nagging hamstring injury that's kept him out of practice for more than a month.
"Not to my knowledge,"Tom Coughlin said Wednesday, when asked if Beckham would practice this week. "Not with the team."
With Jerrel Jerniganplaced on season-ending injured reserve with a mid-foot sprain, the Giants are low on reliable pass-catchers behind Victor Cruz and Rueben Randle. Until Beckham heals, preseason sensation Corey Washington will compete for snaps with Preston Parker and Julian Talley.
Coughlin also told reporters that Jon Beason wouldn't practice Wednesday, but the coach wouldn't rule out the linebacker for Sunday's home tilt with the undefeated Houston Texans, per Ralph Vacchiano of the New York Daily News.
New York used the No. 12 overall pick on Beckham, choosing him over the likes of Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin. It's too early to question that thinking, but the winless G-Men can't be happy with their return on investment to date.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.