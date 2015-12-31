Coughlin: No surprises, but Kelly's firing was 'close'

While Chip Kelly's firing -- at least the timing of it -- served as a stunning piece of news to most, Giants coach Tom Coughlin has been around long enough to have seen it all.
"Quite frankly, I'm not surprised by anything in this business," Coughlin said Wednesday, per NJ.com. "But that one was close."
Said Coughlin: "I don't like to see anyone lose a job."
His Giants will face the Chip-free Eagles on Sunday in a meaningless tilt between two disappointing teams. With Philly already searching for their next coach, the pressing question is whether New York will be doing the same come next week.
Coughlin has urged his players not to let those larger organizational questions get in the way of Sunday's task, but that's nearly impossible. After all, the early preparation for Philly centered on stopping Kelly's patented offense. Now he's a ghost.
With both teams sitting at 6-9, a win would hand the victor a second-place finish in the NFC East. Finishing second or third, though, won't take the stink off two lost campaigns that promise to catapult both clubs into an offseason filled with change.