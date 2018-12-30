Around the NFL

Coughlin: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon were 'selfish'

Published: Dec 30, 2018 at 09:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing back their leadership core for 2019, but that doesn't mean all signs of dysfunction have dissolved within the ether of a lost season.

Tom Coughlin, the Jaguars' executive vice president of football operations, said in a statement after Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans he was disappointed in running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon for their actions throughout the game.

"I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette," Coughlin said. "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

Yeldon and Fournette reportedly sat by themselves during the game and it is unclear what factored into that decision. Fournette was inactive because of ankle and foot injuries. Yeldon was active, but didn't have a single carry against the Texans. According to multiple reports, Fournette and Yeldon were spotted looking disinterested in the game, including when the offense was on the field.

The incident was yet another issue for the Jaguars to deal with heading into what should be an interesting offseason for a team that finished the year at 5-11 after harboring Super Bowl aspirations in September.

