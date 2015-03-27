Around the NFL

Coughlin hints at larger Giants role for Shane Vereen

Published: Mar 27, 2015 at 03:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Shane Vereen turned heads this month when he tabbed his signing with the New York Giants as "a step up" after four seasons in New England.

Vereen also went out of his way to praise Bill Belichick and the Patriots, but talked about his move to Gotham as an "opportunity" to grow on the field. Giants coach Tom Coughlin sounds open to that plan after alluding to Vereen as someone who will make New York less predictable on offense.

"I see him in that regard as a pass receiver coming out of the backfield, a pass protector, a guy who runs the ball in the three-wide offense in the run game, if you will, which is very prevalent today in our sport," Coughlin said during the NFL Annual Meeting, per Jordan Raanan of NJ.com. "So I see him in that regard."

Not one Giants running back had a reception of more than 27 yards last season, but Vereen topped that three times with the Patriots in 2014. His 99 catches over the past two seasons gave New England flexibility on offense, while Vereen's 11 grabs for 64 yards in the Super Bowl were a tangible X-factor in helping the Pats topple Seattle's star-studded secondary.

"You know what (Vereen) can do. Quite frankly, it's something from an attack standpoint we've had some success with, but not to the extent that he has," Coughlin said. "When you look at Vereen, a lot of the (Tom) Brady hookup with Vereen was the ball was almost automatically going to him."

After losing David Wilson, New York was on the hook to find versatility in the backfield. Rashad Jennings and Andre Williams remain in place, but Vereen gives play-caller Ben McAdoo a moveable target who can line up behind the quarterback or out wide.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants remake their attack -- especially on passing downs -- with Vereen in the mix.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says HC Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW