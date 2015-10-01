Coughlin: Giants' Victor Cruz (calf) out vs. Bills

New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin announced Thursday that the veteran receiver is out for Sunday's tilt with the Buffalo Bills because of the lingering calf injury that has kept him off the field all season.
Coughlin revealed that no timetable exists for the wideout's return, while acknowledging that Cruz is obviously frustrated with the nagging injury.
So are Giants fans, who would love to see the deep threat paired alongside second-year wonder Odell Beckham, Jr. Instead, Big Blue will lean on Rueben Randle and Cruz fill-in Dwayne Harris alongside ODB in three-wide sets.