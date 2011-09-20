Coughlin: Giants to game plan for Vick, regardless of status

Notes: Barring a setback, two-time Pro Bowl DE Osi Umenyiora might return to practice as early as Thursday. He had arthroscopic surgery about two weeks into training camp and hasn't practiced with the team since the operation. ... WR Mario Manningham felt better Tuesday after missing the second half against the Giants with a concussion. He was undergoing the required tests for anyone who suffers a concussion. ... WR Domenik Hixon was scheduled to have an MRI on his right knee. The injury originally was called a knee injury, but he said it was a calf injury after the game. Coughlin said the team believes the discomfort with Hixon's calf is related to his knee in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in June 2010.