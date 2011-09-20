Coughlin: Giants to game plan for Vick, regardless of status

Published: Sep 20, 2011 at 08:22 AM

The New York Giants' defensive game plan for the Philadelphia Eagles will have a major section on stopping Michael Vick.

As far as Giants coach Tom Coughlin was concerned Tuesday, the elusive Eagles quarterback will play, concussion or not.

"I expect Michael Vick will play, and if he can't play, I am sure he will," Coughlin said on a conference call one day after the Giantsknocked off the St. Louis Rams.

Eagles not ruling out Vick

The Giants will prepare to face Michael Vick, but will he play? The Eagles have been very clear that they have yet to rule out their star QB, Stacey Dales writes. More ...

Vick was knocked out of Sunday night's loss to the Atlanta Falcons with a third-quarter concussion, forcing Mike Kafka to finish at quarterback. Eagles coach Andy Reid hasn't said whether Kafka or Vince Young would start if Vick can't.

Vick himself isn't revealing much either, tweeting to his fans Tuesday: "Thank you for all of your support and concern. I look forward to getting back to playing football as soon as possible."

Defensive end Justin Tuck would like to see Vick play Sunday in Philadelphia.

"I mean, that guy is a tremendous athlete," Tuck said after recording 1.5 sacks Monday night in his season debut. "Obviously -- as he goes, that offense goes -- you always want to beat teams at their best. Me, personally, I would love for him to play. I think he brings out the best in us, too."

Tuck said the Giants might suffer a letdown if Vick isn't in the lineup.

"If he's playing, we know we have to be on our toes," Tuck said. "We all know that Philadelphia is a great football team. We're going to have a great game regardless of if Vick plays or not."

Notes: Barring a setback, two-time Pro Bowl DE Osi Umenyiora might return to practice as early as Thursday. He had arthroscopic surgery about two weeks into training camp and hasn't practiced with the team since the operation. ... WR Mario Manningham felt better Tuesday after missing the second half against the Giants with a concussion. He was undergoing the required tests for anyone who suffers a concussion. ... WR Domenik Hixon was scheduled to have an MRI on his right knee. The injury originally was called a knee injury, but he said it was a calf injury after the game. Coughlin said the team believes the discomfort with Hixon's calf is related to his knee in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in June 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

