Coughlin: Giants signed Kennedy despite possible suspension

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants were aware that defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy faced a possible suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances when they signed him in August.
Coach Tom Coughlin made the disclosure on Wednesday, a day after the NFL suspended Kennedy for four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Coughlin said that Kennedy told the team about the potential violation in August when they were working him out and that he planned to appeal.
"This was an upcoming event that had taken place and he was going to have his opportunity to go before the league," Coughlin said.
"Jimmy Kennedy, in all that he has done with me, has conducted himself as a pro," Coughlin said. "He has done things in the best interest of the club and I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say that if this occurred, it's a one-time thing and let's get it over and done."
Kennedy had four tackles in five games this season. He is eligible to return to the active roster the day after the Giants face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 13.
The former Penn State star was selected by St. Louis with the 12th overall pick in the 2003 draft. He played for St. Louis, Denver, Chicago Jacksonville and Minnesota during his first eight seasons in the league.
Kennedy has 8.5 sacks and 31 starts in 91 career games.
