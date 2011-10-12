Coughlin: Giants signed Kennedy despite possible suspension

Published: Oct 12, 2011 at 05:43 AM

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants were aware that defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy faced a possible suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances when they signed him in August.

Coach Tom Coughlin made the disclosure on Wednesday, a day after the NFL suspended Kennedy for four games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Coughlin said that Kennedy told the team about the potential violation in August when they were working him out and that he planned to appeal.

"This was an upcoming event that had taken place and he was going to have his opportunity to go before the league," Coughlin said.

Coughlin said the Giants thought about not signing Kennedy, but opted to put him on the team.

"Jimmy Kennedy, in all that he has done with me, has conducted himself as a pro," Coughlin said. "He has done things in the best interest of the club and I am going to give him the benefit of the doubt and say that if this occurred, it's a one-time thing and let's get it over and done."

Kennedy had four tackles in five games this season. He is eligible to return to the active roster the day after the Giants face the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 13.

The former Penn State star was selected by St. Louis with the 12th overall pick in the 2003 draft. He played for St. Louis, Denver, Chicago Jacksonville and Minnesota during his first eight seasons in the league.

Kennedy has 8.5 sacks and 31 starts in 91 career games.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Dalton will start at QB for Saints vs. Bengals; WR Michael Thomas ruled out

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will have another chance to take down his former Bengals squad Sunday. Coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that Dalton will make his third consecutive start in place of Jameis Winston.

news

Rams rule out RB Cam Akers (personal) vs. Panthers

The Rams will be without running back Cam Akers on Sunday against the Panthers. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Akers would not practice Friday and won't play in Sunday's contest.

news

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE