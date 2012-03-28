Coughlin expects DE Umenyiora to be with Giants in 2012

Published: Mar 28, 2012 at 02:07 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin said he plans for defensive end Osi Umenyiora, who has one season left on his contract, to be back in 2012.

"I've told Osi this many times: I don't want to play without him," Coughlin said Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Umenyiora has wanted a contract extension for years, and there was speculation he could be traded because of his dissatisfaction about not receiving a new deal.

Coughlin didn't say Umenyiora wouldn't be traded or have his contract desires met in some regard.

