Coryell, Reed, Sharpe among those who should be in Hall

» Bills coach Chan Gailey making it mandatory for all of his offensive linemen to wear knee braces during training camp, regardless of whether they've had knee injuries. Gailey's many years in football have convinced him it is the right thing to do, and it is hard to argue against that or against the entire idea of being cautious. But the linemen find the braces uncomfortable. They feel impeded in their movement, and it raises the question of whether it is a good idea for a team that has had so many problems on its offensive line to create yet another challenge to solidify that area. Training camp is when an offensive line needs to build continuity and develop a comfort level in running plays, especially with a new scheme to learn. The braces seem like an unnecessary distraction to that process. I'm all for taking measures to making the game safer, but there are some steps that appear excessive, and this looks like one of them.