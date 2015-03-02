Cortland Finnegan cut after one season with Dolphins

The team announced Monday that they've released the veteran cornerback after one season. Finnegan started all 12 games he appeared in during the 2014 season, grading out as ProFootballFocus.com's 74th-best cornerback out of 108 eligible players. The move saves the Dolphins $5.48 million.
Finnegan, 31, becomes part of an ongoing veteran purge by the Dolphins. Wide receivers Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson were shown the door last week. The Miami Herald reports that the team now has nearly $18 million in salary cap space.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.