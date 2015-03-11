Around the NFL

Cortland Finnegan announces he will retire

Published: Mar 11, 2015
Cortland Finnegan has considered retirement in the past. Now he's making it official.

The 31-year-old cornerback announced on Wednesday he will walk away from the NFL on Instagram in a perfectly Finneganian fashion:

"Spent 9 years doing something I Loved and it has payed off in so many ways.. To say I have been blessed is an understatement I am forever thankful.. I have made my share of mistakes and had moments of glory. I even got into a fight in an NFL Game ( he hits like a bish). I'm thankful for the friends I made on and off the field love yAll.. Time to move on and enjoy new people new places and new ideas.. I forgot to thank all the haters I love yAll to"

The shot at Andre Johnson for an epic on-field fight is a nice touch.

Finnegan spent six seasons with the Tennessee Titans after being drafted in the seventh-round of the 2006 draft. He then resided in St. Louis for two seasons before playing 12 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

The nine-year pro got off to a good start last season, before injuries and age took their toll. His retirement is the least surprising among those that have walked away -- Jake Locker, Patrick Willis, Jason Worilds -- the last several days.

Finnegan will ride into the sunset remembered as a gritty corner who outplayed his draft status with Jeff Fisher's Titans.

He'll also be remembered for that fight with Johnson, so clearly he wanted to get in the parting shot.

