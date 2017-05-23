Cortez Kennedy's determination made him top player, teammate

The only problem was this made his coach Bobby Franklin a little nervous. Especially when you consider Kennedy had a little trouble with his weight during his early (all right, most) of his playing days. Having him work delivering pizzas would be akin to having Danny Ocean be the director of security at the Bellagio. So Franklin sent a note in the mail every day for five weeks addressed to Kennedy which said, "Eat those pizzas and I'm going to cut you from the team."