Corporate spending expected to top $200 million at Super Bowl

Bolstered by the energy sector, the business climate in Texas, like the national economy, has perked up in the past year. By the end of last month, 105 North Texas companies had signed on as financial sponsors of the Super Bowl. Other brands, including Audi and Express, are throwing parties in Dallas and Fort Worth this week. Anheuser-Busch has taken over the Aloft hotel in Dallas, renaming it the Bud Light Hotel, where they'll host four events, including concerts by Ke$ha, Nelly and Dierks Bentley.