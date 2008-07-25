Cornerback Talib signs five-year, $14 million deal; avoids holdout

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed first-round pick Aqib Talib to a five-year, $14 million contract that includes $8.2 million worth of guaranteed money, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter.
More information:
Talib was the 20th overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft and was third cornerback taken behind Leodis McKelvin (Buffalo) and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (Arizona).
The signing of the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Talib allowed the Bucs to avoid a holdout with their top pick as both rookies and veteran reported to camp today. The Buccaneers have now signed five of their seven picks, as second-round wide receiver Dexter Jackson and fifth-round quarterback Josh Johnson remain unsigned.
Talib is expected to compete for playing time alongside newly-signed veteran Eugene Wilson behind listed starters Ronde Barber and Phillip Buchanon.