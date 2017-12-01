Around the NFL

Corey Peters signs three-year extension with Cardinals

Published: Dec 01, 2017 at 06:57 AM

The Arizona Cardinals are extending one of their key members along the defensive line.

The team announced Friday that it signed defensive tackle Corey Peters to a three-year extension through the 2020 season.

The 29-year-old Peters was in the final year of a three-year deal signed in 2015. After missing his first season in Arizona with a torn Achilles, the nose tackle has tallied 38 total tackles and one sack in 24 games played over the past two seasons. Peters was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2010 draft. He has 12 career sacks and 184 total tackles.

With Peters locked into another stay with the Cardinals, Arizona might let impending free agent Frostee Rucker walk in the offseason. Rucker, the 34-year-old defensive tackle, has played 26 percent more snaps than Peters this season.

