Corey Peters signs three-year extension with Cardinals

The 29-year-old Peters was in the final year of a three-year deal signed in 2015. After missing his first season in Arizona with a torn Achilles, the nose tackle has tallied 38 total tackles and one sack in 24 games played over the past two seasons. Peters was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2010 draft. He has 12 career sacks and 184 total tackles.