Corey Linsley - Packers - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Consistency in Positive Character and Models a Lifestyle of Giving Back

Corey has been a leader on and off the field since he was drafted in 2014. He has shown tremendous sportsmanship and respect for the game, which translates to his efforts in the community. Corey has shown the size of his heart by the way that he gives his time to community organizations such as Syble Hopp, a school for special needs students, CASA, and for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Corey has also donated time to the Salvation Army by signing autographs in exchange for donations to help with the Salvation Army's "Big Red Kettle" campaign.