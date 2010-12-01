Corey Linsley - Packers - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Corey Linsley
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Demonstrates Excellence on The Field
Corey Linsley is the leader of the offensive line. He respects the game and understands what it takes to be a professional. Corey is one of the fewest penalized linemen in the game and has been named a team captain multiple times.
Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts this Year
Throughout the pandemic Corey has continued to show his support to the Court Appointed Special Advocate organization (CASA), survivors of cancer and many other initiatives throughout the Green Bay community. With all of the tragedies of social injustice that took place this off-season, Corey rallied his teammates to come together to donate funds for the Sherman Phoenix Project in Milwaukee, WI. Together, they released a video showing their concerns around police brutality and social injustice. Additionally, Corey helped raise funds for the family of his "bike kid," Travis Kohlbeck, when the Kohlbeck family faced various health challenges.
Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts in Years Past
Corey and Anna Linsley have been passionate supporters of the CASA of Brown County organization since 2017. The two became involved in the organization when they applied to become advocates to help make a difference in the lives of children under court protection due to abuse and/or neglect. The Linsley's completed CASA's pre-service training and were sworn in to advocate for a sibling group through 2018.
CASA volunteers are very often the only consistent adults in the lives of abused and neglected children, many of whom are in foster care. Corey and Anna know firsthand from experience as CASA advocates that a caring, consistent adult can help build resiliency and hope and make a lasting impact.
Since 2017, Corey and Anna have served as honorary co-chairs of the Packers' Annual CASA Presents: Champions for Children special event that raises awareness of the CASA Program and much needed funds to sustain their child advocacy program. The Linsley's deeply about all children and our community!
Demonstrates Consistency in Positive Character and Models a Lifestyle of Giving Back
Corey has been a leader on and off the field since he was drafted in 2014. He has shown tremendous sportsmanship and respect for the game, which translates to his efforts in the community. Corey has shown the size of his heart by the way that he gives his time to community organizations such as Syble Hopp, a school for special needs students, CASA, and for the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Corey has also donated time to the Salvation Army by signing autographs in exchange for donations to help with the Salvation Army's "Big Red Kettle" campaign.
It is for this and many more reasons that the Green Bay Packers are pleased to nominate Corey Linsley as their 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.