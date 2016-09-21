Corey Coleman out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

Despite Jackson's relentless positivity, Wednesday's news seems to add new meaning to the word unfair. After the team was beaten by Carson Wentz -- the quarterback they could have had if they kept the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft -- in the season-opener, they lost a heartbreaker to the Ravens after being up by multiple scores. Coleman, the No. 15 overall pick out of Baylor, was one of the few bright spots that afternoon.