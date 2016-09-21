Around the NFL

Corey Coleman out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

Published: Sep 21, 2016 at 11:49 AM

We've long known that the football Gods have a macabre sense of humor when it comes to the Cleveland Browns, but this season might have gone over the edge.

The latest example? Rookie first-round pick Corey Coleman broke his hand during practice on Wednesday, the Browns announced Wednesday.

"An X-ray late this afternoon on Corey Coleman's hand revealed a fracture," the team said in a statement. "He was a full participant in today's practice. The injury is being further evaluated in order to determine when he will return to play."

The team announced Thursday that Coleman will not need surgery on his fractured hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Coleman, who caught five passes for 104 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week's loss to the Ravens, was the focal point of a youth movement led by new head coach Hue Jackson. Now, he joins quarterback Robert Griffin III, quarterback Josh McCown, second-year center Cam Erving and promising rookie pass rusher Carl Nassib on the injured list.

Despite Jackson's relentless positivity, Wednesday's news seems to add new meaning to the word unfair. After the team was beaten by Carson Wentz -- the quarterback they could have had if they kept the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft -- in the season-opener, they lost a heartbreaker to the Ravens after being up by multiple scores. Coleman, the No. 15 overall pick out of Baylor, was one of the few bright spots that afternoon.

The Browns seemed to be content surrendering the 2016 season in hopes that the young team would build on their experiences moving forward. That's beginning to get difficult now that those young players can't stay on the field.

