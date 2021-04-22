Around the NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson hopes for 'better' season at RB with Falcons: 'Last year didn't go as planned'

Published: Apr 22, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is a Hall of Fame-caliber kick returner. However, the former first-round pick has yet to find a true home on offense during his first eight seasons.

The speedster started his career in Minnesota as a wide receiver but never generated a season with 470-plus yards. In his sixth NFL season, the New England Patriots used him as a running back, which proved to be a prescient move, as he averaged 5.4 yards per carry on 42 attempts in 2018.

Patterson signed a two-year, $10 million contract in Chicago in 2019. Matt Nagy had designs on using him as an offensive weapon that could be a threat from the backfield and out wide, and generally cause havoc from wherever he lined up. Whether it was poor planning, worse execution or an offense that couldn't get off the ground to meet the expectations, Nagy's vision for Patterson never seemed to coalesce. In two years with the Bears, Patterson generated 550 total scrimmage yards -- 335 on carries, 215 on receptions.

Moving to Atlanta, Patterson immediately boosts a previously struggling return game. The question will be his offensive role.

"Honestly, man, it don't matter where they put me on the football field," Patterson told reporters Wednesday, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I just go out and try to make a play for my team. If they want me at running back, receiver, quarterback, tight end or whatever. Just put me out there, and when my name is called, I just go out there and make a play. That's something I've been doing my whole life."

After signing Patterson, the Falcons cut ﻿Ito Smith﻿, which indicates Atlanta plans to use Patterson as a running back. As it currently stands one week before the NFL Draft, Patterson would sit behind Mike Davis along with ﻿Qadree Ollison﻿ and ﻿Tony Brooks-James﻿ in the backfield. Depending on what the Falcons do next week, Patterson could finally be in line for a more significant backfield role.

A heavier workload is something he wanted in Chicago but never received.

"Last year didn't go as planned at running back. Hopefully, this year will go better," Patterson said.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone spent last season as the passing-game coordinator under Nagy in Chicago. That familiarity could help Patterson's workload in Atlanta's new scheme under Arthur Smith.

There is little doubt about Patterson's talent in the open field. He's a generational kick-return talent who immediately upgrades the Falcons' special teams. Whether Smith and Ragone will finally unlock his role on offense remains to be seen. How significant a part Patterson could play as a backup running back likely depends on what the Falcons do during next week's draft and whether they add another veteran RB down the line later this summer.

Related Content

news

Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who claimed the team's rookie receiving record in 2020, admitted his initial thoughts on draft night one year later.
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars must 'trust' draft board, avoid chasing players to fill needs

Preparing for his first draft as an NFL head coach, Urban Meyer detailed the Jaguars' preparation for April 29's NFL Draft and what the mindset is for a team looking to rebuild. 
news

Drew Brees: 'I only really felt good in one game' during 2020 campaign

Although he played in 12 games last season, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he only felt healthy in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Jim Irsay: Moving Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to tackle still a possibility

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement left a hole at left tackle for the Colts, one that could be addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, owner Jim Irsay spoke on another possible solution to Indy's LT problem.
news

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

NFL owners have approved several new rule changes, including the expansion of eligible jersey numbers, the expansion of booth-to-official communication and the elimination of overtime in the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown settles sexual assault lawsuit with former trainer

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ has resolved a civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused Brown in a lawsuit filed in September 2019 of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. 
news

2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

The complete schedule for the 2021 NFL regular season will be released on May 12 during a Schedule Release '21 special on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.
news

Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with veteran CB Pierre Desir

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desire, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Grier: Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa, ready to build around 'winner'

The Miami Dolphins have made several interesting moves this offseason headed into the 2021 NFL Draft, but GM Chris Grier reassured Wednesday that QB Tua Tagovailoa is a key figure in the team's process going forward. 
news

Eagles won't name Jalen Hurts starting QB, HC Nick Sirianni cites 'competition' at every position

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni cited the early offseason process and desire for competition at every position as the reason he wouldn't declare Hurts the starter just over a week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

T.J. Ward made his retirement official after eight seasons in the NFL. The eight-year veteran safety spent time with the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers and helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW