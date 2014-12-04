Around the NFL

Cordarrelle Patterson benched for Charles Johnson

Published: Dec 04, 2014 at 06:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Cordarrelle Patterson's swoon into the abyss rages on in Minnesota.

After the Vikings' second-year receiver played just three of 50 snaps in Sunday's win over the Panthers, Patterson has been benched.

Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner told reporters Thursday that from-the-wilderness pass-catcher Charles Johnson has taken over Minnesota's "X" receiver position.

"C.J. is playing at a high level," Turner said, per ESPN.com's Ben Goessling. "C.J. is the starter at X. That's the position Cordarrelle plays. We're going to do what we can to give him some opportunities to play there, but C.J.'s playing at a real high level right now."

Johnson leads the Vikings with 22 targets over the past three games, hauling in 11 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

It marks the first significant action for Johnson after the former Packers draft pick and physical freak spent last season stashed away on the reserve/non-football injury list with the Browns. The Vikings snatched him off Cleveland's practice squad in September and eased him into action. It wasn't a shocking pickup after Turner spent last season calling plays for the Browns with Johnson in the building.

Beyond missing practice last week for a family matter, Patterson has only himself to blame for the demotion. Our top "Making the Leap" candidate has struggled with the playbook and route-running while averaging just 2.5 catches and 29.2 yards per outing this season.

"I hope I get more playing time than I did last week -- only three reps," Patterson said. "That's not always good. We'll see how this week goes."

Running out of chances to make good on his promising athleticism this season, Patterson feels like a lost cause in 2014.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 15 action.

news

Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their seventh consecutive AFC West division crown.

news

Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history by surpassing 1,000 rush yards in a season.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.

news

Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is active for the team's Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

Bills quarterback Josh Allen showed against Saturday night why Buffalo is a front runner in the AFC thanks to a four-touchdown, 304-yard passing performance in a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Injury roundup: Bengals WRs Tyler Boyd (finger), Tee Higgins (hamstring) expected to play vs. Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills clinch fourth straight playoff berth with win over Dolphins

The Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth with their win Saturday night over the Miami Dolphins. They're the first AFC squad to punch a playoff ticket.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from all of Saturday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday. The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE