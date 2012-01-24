Coples stands out in first day of padded Senior Bowl practices

» Appalachian State WR Brian Quick has been the talk of the town with his exceptional combination of size, speed and athleticism. He has blown away scouts with his natural talent, and his ability to hold his own against elite competition has coaches salivating about his potential. An NFC East position coach familiar with Quick proclaimed him the most impressive athlete at the position. An AFC South position coach said Quick is an outstanding prospect with the physical tools to be a special player in the league. With so much lofty praise being thrown around, it would not surprise me to see Quick go much higher than anticipated when draft day approaches.