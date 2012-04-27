Coples says Jets got 'great value' taking him 16th

With Coples in the mix, Ryan and new defensive line coach Karl Dunbar have lots of depth at the position with players of varying skill sets. The Jets could potentially use Coples and Wilkerson, former teammates at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, on the ends with Pouha in the middle of a 3-4 base defense. They could also move DeVito inside, along with Coples or Wilkerson, with a four-man front and constantly rotate linemen to have a fresh and more effective line.