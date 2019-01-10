Cooper on facing Talib, Peters: 'I know them in and out'

Cooper entered the league in 2015, and played the Broncos six times during Talib's tenure in Denver. The wide receiver, however, didn't enjoy much success against the Broncos' then-vaunted "No Fly Zone," which Talib helped anchor with cornerback Chris Harris before Talib joined the Rams in 2018. In six meetings against the Broncos, Cooper totaled 17 catches for 160 and two touchdowns, averaging 26.6 yards receiving per outing.