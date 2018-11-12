Around the NFL

Cooper Kupp out for season after tearing ACL Sunday

Published: Nov 12, 2018 at 06:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Rams' worst fear has been confirmed. Cooper Kupp is done for the season.

The second-year wide receiver suffered a torn ACL Sunday in Los Angeles' win over the Seattle Seahawks. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the injury and said he hoped Kupp would undergo surgery to repair it this week.

Kupp's injury came as he was running downfield without the ball and attempted to make a cut off his planted left foot. Upon pushing off the foot, Kupp fell to the ground, clutching his left knee.

With Kupp now out for the rest of the Rams' promising 2018 campaign, the team will now turn to backups such as Josh Reynolds and KhaDarel Hodge to fill the void. Hodge has appeared in the last eight games of this season, though the majority of his plays have come on special teams.

No matter the receiver, the Rams will be tasked with replacing a target who was averaging five catches, 75 yards and just under a touchdown per game. The load on the shoulders of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee will likely increase in the weeks ahead as the NFC West-leading Rams push toward the postseason.

