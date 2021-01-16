Cooper Kupp (knee) inactive for Rams' Divisional Round game

The Rams will be without an important part of their passing offense Saturday.

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (knee) is inactive for Los Angeles' Divisional Round meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

Kupp suffered the knee injury late in the Rams' wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which Kupp caught four passes for 78 yards.

﻿Jared Goff﻿ will have to go without his team's leading receiver in Kupp, who finished the regular season with 92 catches for 974 yards and three touchdowns. He'll have his more productive scorer, ﻿Robert Woods﻿, who led the Rams in receiving touchdowns with six, but Los Angeles' passing game will have one less productive target against a Packers squad that isn't a stranger to scoring, leading the league in the category at 31.8 points per game.