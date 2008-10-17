Cooper, Harris headline defenders worth a look in IDP leagues

Corey Graham, CB, Bears - It's looking more and more like Nathan Vasher (wrist) will miss his third-straight game this week, while Charles Tillman (shoulder) could be a game-time decision as well. With Chicago's two starting corners banged up, I introduce you to Graham, who's filled in admirably for Vasher and will get another shot to produce this week. Graham has racked up 17 tackles and has forced one fumble over the past two weeks, which is great production coming from his cornerback spot. While Graham has yet to come up with his first career interception, you have to believe that it will come sooner or later as he continues to earn playing time and prove he belongs on the field.