Cooper, Harris headline defenders worth a look in IDP leagues

With all of the LaMarr Woodleys, Eric Weddles and Juqua Parkers of the IDP world having been discovered and snatched off the waiver wire a few weeks back, fantasy owners often feel stuck with their roster and let the rest of the season run its course. Don't be that guy, simply hoping for the best but doing nothing to help your chances for success.
There's still plenty of gems out there just waiting for a chance to help your squad -- here are a few.
Chris Horton, FS, Redskins - Yes, I'm aware that he's banged up with an ankle issue and questionable for Week 7, so if you're looking for an immediate boost, look elsewhere. Still, owners that can afford to wait a week should take a good, hard look at this seventh-round rookie. He'll fill the starting free safety role following the placement of Reed Doughty (back) on injured reserve. Horton has already started to make an impact, compiling 18 tackles over the past two weeks to go along with his three interceptions on the year. Once he returns to full health, Horton will be a great source of tackles and should also post a few more interceptions with a sack or two.
Stephen Cooper, ILB, Chargers - Cooper was ignored in most drafts due to his four-week suspension, but he is a must-add now that he's back on the field. After posting a great 2007 season with 108 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions, Cooper has picked up right where he left off with 18 tackles and a sack in two games since his return. In his sixth season in the league -- and just his second as a full-time starter -- Cooper is in his prime and could post solid numbers.
Ben Leber, OLB, Vikings - With E.J. Henderson out for the year, look for Leber to team up with Chad Greenway in picking up the slack among Minnesota's linebacker corps. While Greenway is almost surely stashed away on someone's roster, Leber is widely available. With 14 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a half-sack over the past two weeks, Leber has already done his part to ease the loss of Henderson. Expect him to continue to fill the stat sheet and look for the sack numbers to increase, as he's averaged nearly 3.5 sacks per season over the course of his six-year career.
Bertrand Berry, DE, Cardinals - I'm not often one to recommend players that aren't on the field for at least the majority of their team's plays, but I'm willing to make an exception. Berry missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a groin injury but has logged a sack in each of the four games he's been active. Expect Berry to continue to pressure opposing quarterbacks after the team's bye week, despite the fact that he does not play on running downs. If Travis Laboy's groin injury lingers, Berry's value would increase even more.
Marques Harris, OLB, Chargers - Harris is another San Diego defender that has the potential to be a valuable addition to your IDP roster. Helping Jyles Tucker fill Shawne Merriman's role as a blitzing linebacker from the outside, Harris has been money the past three weeks with 2.5 sacks. While he won't give you the tackle numbers you'd like to see from your linebacker spot, he should make up for that deficiency with a high number of sacks -- he's on track to finish with around eight this season.
Corey Graham, CB, Bears - It's looking more and more like Nathan Vasher (wrist) will miss his third-straight game this week, while Charles Tillman (shoulder) could be a game-time decision as well. With Chicago's two starting corners banged up, I introduce you to Graham, who's filled in admirably for Vasher and will get another shot to produce this week. Graham has racked up 17 tackles and has forced one fumble over the past two weeks, which is great production coming from his cornerback spot. While Graham has yet to come up with his first career interception, you have to believe that it will come sooner or later as he continues to earn playing time and prove he belongs on the field.