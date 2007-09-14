Cooper, Castillo sit out Chargers practice as a precaution

SAN DIEGO (AP) -Inside linebacker Stephen Cooper and defensive end Luis Castillo didn't practice Friday as the San Diego Chargers got in their final preparation for Sunday's game at New England.
Cooper was out with a strained groin; Castillo rested with a sore foot. Both are listed as probable for Sunday.
"Both guys had practiced through it," coach Norv Turner said, referring to the pair working earlier in the week. "And we just had good practices Wednesday and Thursday - it was just good for them today to back off it." Castillo was walking without a limp after practice.
"I'm fine," Castillo said.
Cooper looked fit as well.
"It's fine, honestly," said Cooper, who had eight tackles in last Sunday's s season-opening win over Chicago. "I wanted to go today. But the trainers wanted me to just rest because we have a big game on Sunday."
All other Chargers worked Friday except wide receiver Eric Parker. He's out for at least the first four games after undergoing toe surgery.
All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman and All-Pro tight end Antonio Gates did their full work Friday. Merriman was slowed earlier in the week with a tender Achilles' heel. Gates skipped Wednesday's workout with a sore back.