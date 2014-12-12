Cook: Rams 'outplayed' and 'out-coached' by Cardinals

Around the NFL

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 11:45 PM
Despite copious injuries to their roster, the Arizona Cardinals' consistent display of great élan and toughness on the gridiron has led them to 11 wins, all but assuring themselves of a playoff berth and a Coach of The Year award for Bruce Arians.

However, it takes two to tango, as they say. On Thursday night, despite playing against a backup's backup at quarterback, the St. Louis Rams capitulated, ultimately wilting 12-6 to a superior defense.

"We got outplayed, we got out-coached, and we just put a bad display out there," Jared Cook said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The tight end declined to elaborate on what he meant by being "out-coached" when asked.

"It's pretty self-explanatory," he said. "We got outplayed and out-coached. All we put up was six points and didn't get in the (end zone) not once tonight. That's a pretty unsuccessful night if you ask me."

You'll get no argument here.

The Shaun Hill-led Rams amassed 280 yards of total offense, 229 yards passing, just 69 rushing yards, a fumble, an interception on the final play and settled for field goals inside the 10-yard line twice. The Rams' offense failed to get a first down the entire third quarter, going three-and-out five times in the period.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer continually leads unimaginative, unproductive and floundering offenses. Thursday was just the latest example.

The Cardinals' defense deserves credit, but as Cook said, it was pretty self-explanatory: The Rams' offense was a hot pile of garbage.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 15 schedule and recaps the Cardinals' win over the Rams. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

