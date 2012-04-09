Cook: Jake Locker will push Matt Hasselbeck to be Titans' QB

After his stellar debut with the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck has reason to believe he will keep his starting job this season.
"I think Matt has a little bit of upside, but I think Jake's got heart," Titans tight end Jared Cook said, according to The Tennesseean. "Jake knows what he wants. When you know what you want, sometimes you're going to get it. So I think it's going to be a good competition."
Hasselbeck signed with the Titans in July, three months after the team selected Locker with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. Hasselbeck started all 16 games for Tennessee last season, throwing for 3,571 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Titans to a 9-7 record. Locker threw for 542 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in five games.
Cook complimented both Hasselbeck and Locker, saying either quarterback would excel as the team's starter.
"People have been asking me this whole offseason (who the starter will be)," Cook said. "I've been telling them it's going to be a good competition. Both guys are good quarterbacks."