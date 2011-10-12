Conversion confusion: When going for two, wait 'til the fourth

The real problem is that Vermeil's chart only accounts for one of the three factors that go into making the right decision. One missing part is how much time is left in the game, which to me is one of the most important factors. When the Raiders attempted their two-point play, with over 31 minutes left in the game, they were going to get at least six more possessions. So why the sense of urgency to tie the game when there is an entire half to be played?