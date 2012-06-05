Contracts could motivate Greg Jennings, Dustin Keller

Reggie Bush, RB, Dolphins: Bush is coming off the best fantasy season of his career, posting personal bests in carries and rushing yards while also finding the end zone seven times. At the age of 27, this could be the last chance for him to land another lucrative deal at the pro level. That makes Bush an interesting option based on the fact that he'll be motivated to post solid numbers. Of course, the caveat here is that last season was the first time since 2006 that Bush played in at least 15 games. I still think there's some risk.