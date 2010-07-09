Contract option will compel Revis to attend Jets' camp

Published: Jul 09, 2010 at 10:52 AM

Disgruntled Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis will not hold out from training camp as he seeks a new contract, sources have told NFL Network insider Michael Lombardi.

His decision to report when camp begins on Aug. 1 in Cortland, N.Y., is not based on the progress of current contract talks, but rather on the fact that he does not want to jeopardize a future guarantee he already has in his present contract.

Revis has plenty of incentive to report.

He has the option to void his current contract at the end of the 2010 season, but the Jets have the right to buy back the remaining two years at $20 million, fully guaranteed.

If Revis were to miss any mandatory time due to a holdout, however, he might lose the guranteed portion of the contract. He would then be under contract for two more years, at $5 million in 2011 and $15 million in 2012. That potential guarantee is something he would not want to risk.

The New York Daily News previously reported Revis is prepared to sit out training camp if his contract is not reworked.

Revis wants a long-term deal, and the Jets want to give him a long-term deal, but until the Jets are willing to commit large guaranteed money, a new deal will not get done.

The Jets are prepared to make Revis the richest defensive back in NFL history with a contract offer worth more than $100 million, sources recently told Newsday. According to the report, the Jets are willing to add six years to Revis' current deal, averaging around $12 million per season in addition to the $21 million he is already owed. The Jets have made Revis two offers, but he has rejected both.

Revis, who is due to make $1 million in the fourth year of his six-year rookie deal, wants to be the league's highest-paid cornerback, surpassing the three-year, $45.3 million extension signed by Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha last offseason.

